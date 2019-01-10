Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / State’s highest court marks bicentennial (access required)

State’s highest court marks bicentennial (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 10, 2019

  North Carolina’s most prominent attorneys packed the gallery of the state’s Supreme Court in Raleigh to honor the state’s most powerful judicial body on Jan. 7 as it convened a special session to commemorate its 200th year. In 1818, William Gaston, a legislator and later a Supreme Court judge himself, introduced the legislation to create the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo