Schools & School Boards  – County Commissioners – Funding – Three School Systems – Constitutional

Schools & School Boards  – County Commissioners – Funding – Three School Systems – Constitutional (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 11, 2019

Under the North Carolina Constitution, the General Assembly may refuse to grant any financial responsibility to local entities; it follows that the state, and the state alone has the power to create and maintain a system of public education. Therefore, a board of county commissioners has no constitutional duty to provide a sound basic education. We ...

