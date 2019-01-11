Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Civil Practice – Rule 59 Motion – New Trial – Damages (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 11, 2019

The record supports the trial court’s finding that the defendant-doctor’s expert testimony misled the jury into believing plaintiff’s decedent had to minimize her damages by returning to defendant, as opposed to the several other doctors she saw; accordingly, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in setting aside the $1 jury verdict. However, N.C. R. ...

