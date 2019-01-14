Quantcast
Constitutional Cabinet – Appointments – Senate Confirmation – Separation of Powers

January 14, 2019

The positions of the governor’s cabinet were created by the General Assembly, not the North Carolina Constitution; it follows that the constitution does not prohibit Senate confirmation of cabinet members. Moreover, given the governor’s power to nominate, supervise, and terminate cabinet members, the Senate confirmation requirement of G.S. § 143B-9(a) does not interfere with the ...

