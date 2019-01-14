Quantcast
By: David Donovan January 14, 2019

Scott Shelton was censured on Dec. 27. Shelton willfully disobeyed a court order by accepting $2,000 in a fiduciary capacity during a period where he was prohibited from doing so under a consent order of preliminary injunction entered by the court.

