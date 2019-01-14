Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Legal Writing Notebook: What to get the legal writer who has everything (access required)

Legal Writing Notebook: What to get the legal writer who has everything (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 14, 2019

BY KARIN CIANO BridgeTower Media Newswires This year Santa dropped off an immense summary judgment brief just in time for the holidays—a great excuse to stay indoors and a chance to test out some technological assists for busy writers. Readers, may I introduce WordRake and BriefCatch, two plug-ins for Microsoft Word. First, WordRake, available at WordRake.com. After a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo