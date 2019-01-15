Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Landowners win $2.6M verdict in eminent domain case (access required)

Landowners win $2.6M verdict in eminent domain case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 15, 2019

  A Brunswick County jury has awarded $2.6 million to a pair of landowners whose property was taken by the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the construction of Interstate 140. The award is almost 20 times the amount that the DOT originally offered, said Brian McMillan of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard in Greensboro, who ...

