Disabled plaintiffs must be customers to sue over websites (access required)

Disabled plaintiffs must be customers to sue over websites (access required)

By: Scott Baughman January 16, 2019

  Plaintiffs with disabilities cannot sue credit unions that they are not members of, and cannot become members of, for failing to make their websites accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. The court affirmed a district court’s ruling dismissing a public accommodations claim brought by Clarence Griffin, ...

