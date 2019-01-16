Quantcast
Lumberton attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan January 16, 2019

Hubert N. Rogers was suspended from the practice of law for two years on Jan. 4. The suspension is stayed for four years so long as Rogers complies with certain conditions.

