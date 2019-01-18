Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Juvenile – Disposition – Mental Health Issues – Referral Required (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Juvenile – Disposition – Mental Health Issues – Referral Required (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 18, 2019

  Where the trial court was presented with evidence that the juvenile, “Evan,” was mentally ill, the trial court was required to – but did not – refer Evan to the area mental health services director. We vacate the order committing Evan to placement in a youth development center. Under G.S. § 7B-2502(c), when evidence of a juvenile’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo