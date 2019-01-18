A mistrial in a North Carolina murder case has been declared, as a juror went into premature labor after deliberations had begun.
Citing a release from the Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office, The Charlotte Observer cites a release that says deliberations began Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of 32-year-old Lionel Octavius Price, but the juror went into labor before deliberations were to resume Thursday morning.
Price was charged in the 2016 killing of 40-year-old Fredrick Antwone Butler.
State law bars judges from replacing a juror with an alternate after deliberations have begun. Prosecutors say the case “remains pending.”
The report didn’t include comment from Price’s lawyer.
Juror goes into labor, resulting in murder case mistrial
A mistrial in a North Carolina murder case has been declared, as a juror went into premature labor after deliberations had begun.