Civil Practice –  Constitutional – Full Faith & Credit – Pennsylvania Default Judgment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 20, 2019

Under Pennsylvania law, when attempted service of process upon the North Carolina defendant by certified mail went unclaimed, plaintiff was not entitled to serve process via regular mail to the same address. Since plaintiff’s attempted service of process did not comply with Pennsylvania law, plaintiff’s Pennsylvania default judgment against defendant is not entitled to full ...

