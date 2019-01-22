Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 22, 2019

  The defendant-father’s visitation rights were terminated because of, inter alia, his drug use and anger issues. In unchallenged findings of fact, the trial court found that the father (1) had completed the DART program and taken educational classes; (2) consistently passed drug tests; (3) had stopped consuming drugs and alcohol; (4) regularly attended church and ...

