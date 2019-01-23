Quantcast
Mayor: No decision on Confederate statue from owners

By: The Associated Press January 23, 2019

With slightly over a week until the deadline, a North Carolina mayor says he hasn’t heard from the owners of the Confederate monument city officials want gone.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Tuesday the United Daughters of the Confederacy haven’t indicated how they intend to respond to the city’s demand.
Winston-Salem told the UDC to remove the monument by Jan. 31 or face a possible lawsuit. After two vandalism incidents in less than 1 ½ years and confrontations over Confederate monuments elsewhere, the city attorney believes it creates a public nuisance. The owners of the land where the monument sits have sided with the city.
The city has offered to pay for the statue’s relocation to a cemetery.
The UDC previously said they would fight relocation.

