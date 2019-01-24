Quantcast
Faulty service means no full faith for Pa. judgment (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 24, 2019

  An Archdale restaurant owner wasn’t properly served with notice of a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania court, and so a default judgment rendered against him has been ruled invalid by the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Judge Mark Davis, writing for the unanimous panel in a Jan. 16 opinion, said that because the judgment didn’t meet the ...

