Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Highway patrolman awarded $7M for speeding bus crash (access required)

Highway patrolman awarded $7M for speeding bus crash (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 24, 2019

  A former N.C. Highway Patrolman and his wife have received a $7 million verdict against Greyhound Bus Lines after one of its buses crashed into his car while he was investigating an accident on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24, 2014, Chris Justice had responded to a fatal collision on I-85/40 in Mebane near the Alamance and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo