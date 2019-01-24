Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 24, 2019

A three-judge panel has ruled that a Charlotte man convicted of armed robbery is innocent. Israel Grant is now free after the panel overturned his conviction for a 2005 robbery. The panel made the decision after a hearing in Mecklenburg County and concluded that Grant had been proven by clear and convincing evidence that he was innocent ...

