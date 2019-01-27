Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract  – Drug Research Study Agreement – Breach – Fraud – Dismissal (access required)

Contract  – Drug Research Study Agreement – Breach – Fraud – Dismissal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 27, 2019

  The greater availability of witnesses in Europe to testify on a breach claim arising from a contract subject to English law meant that England was a more convenient forum than North Carolina. We grant defendants’ motion to stay the action on grounds of forum non conveniens. Plaintiff developed Ularitide, its flagship drug for heart failure treatment. Plaintiff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo