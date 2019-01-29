Quantcast
$6M settlement for family of teen electrocuted in pool

By: Bill Cresenzo January 29, 2019

  The family of a teenage lifeguard who was electrocuted when she entered a swimming pool has confidentially settled a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple defendants for $6 million, the family’s attorneys reported. The 17-year-old was an experienced lifeguard, and her employer assigned her to a neighborhood pool where she had never worked before, said David Kirby ...

