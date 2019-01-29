Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / State pays storage facility $3.29M for land-taking (access required)

State pays storage facility $3.29M for land-taking (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 29, 2019

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation Turnpike Authority has settled with a self-storage facility in Matthews for $3.29 million over a disagreement over the value of a piece of property that was taken to build a new highway, a lawyer for the facility reports. Stephanie Autry of Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in Raleigh reports that four ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo