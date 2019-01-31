Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Statutory provision struck as vague (access required)

Criminal Statutory provision struck as vague (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 31, 2019

A defendant who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and  brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a “crime of violence” (the Hobbs Act conspiracy) had his sentence vacated after a divided en banc court held the relevant statutory provision is unconstitutionally vague. Background Joseph Decore Simms pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo