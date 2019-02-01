Quantcast
Administrative – Pamlico Sound Bridge clears another hurdle (access required)

Administrative – Pamlico Sound Bridge clears another hurdle (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 1, 2019

In upholding the granting of summary judgment to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, the court rejected claims by Outer Banks residents that the agencies violated federal laws in approving the Pamlico Sound Bridge. Background  Save Our Sound OBX Inc. and its members, residents and vacationers from North Carolina’s Outer Banks challenge ...

