Lawyers in the News – Feb. 4

Smith Anderson in Raleigh has announced Jordan Fieldstein, Brandon Heffinger, Tim McKeever, David Pasley, Casey Vaughn, Kendra White, Cameron Williamson and Patrick Wilson as new associates.

Hall Booth Smith announced that litigator Scott MacLatchie has joined the firm as a partner in its Charlotte office.

Lewis Brisbois announced the opening of an office in Charlotte. The office will be headed by managing partner Kevin Parsons, previously of ParsonsSumma. He will be joined by associate Philip Hinson, who also offers labor and employment law services.

Hank Gates has joined Morningstar Law Group as an associate on its litigation team. Gates was previously a litigation associate at Christian & Barton in Richmond, Virginia.

Young Moore and Henderson announced that David Senter has been named a shareholder of the firm.

Bell, Davis & Pitt announced that Allison Buckner Parker in its Winston-Salem office has been elected director at the firm. Parker is a commercial litigator who focuses on insurance coverage litigation for corporate policyholders.

