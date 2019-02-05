Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Couple injured in motorcycle crash settles case for $950K (access required)

Couple injured in motorcycle crash settles case for $950K (access required)

By: Matt Chaney February 5, 2019

  A husband and wife who suffered severe injuries when a car pulled into the path of their motorcycle have settled a personal injury lawsuit for $950,000, their attorneys report. Bob Karney of the Karney Law Firm in Charlotte reported that the incident happened when the vehicle failed to yield the right of way and pulled out ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo