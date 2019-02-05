Quantcast
State pays owner $1.88M for highway land-taking (access required)

By: Matt Chaney February 5, 2019

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation Turnpike Authority has settled with a Union County land developer for $1.88 million for land that was taken to build the Monroe Bypass, a lawyer for the owner reports. Stephanie Autry of Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in Raleigh reports that her client, Carlton Tyson, lost 9.878 acres and utility and ...

