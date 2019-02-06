Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Former Greensboro attorney suspended after falsely accusing prostitute (access required)

Former Greensboro attorney suspended after falsely accusing prostitute (access required)

By: David Donovan February 6, 2019

Christopher Albert Stella was suspended from the practice of law for three years on Jan. 29.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo