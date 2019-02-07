Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Medicaid – Superior Court Jurisdiction – Prior Order – Different Aid (access required)

Administrative – Medicaid – Superior Court Jurisdiction – Prior Order – Different Aid (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 7, 2019

Even though petitioner was entitled to a different type of Medicaid benefit after he left the hospital than he had received before he went into the hospital, he remained “Categorically Needy” in terms of Medicaid eligibility. The superior court had previously ruled that respondent was required to consider petitioner’s family – not just petitioner as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo