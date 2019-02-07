Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal – Body cam footage supports denial of motion to suppress (access required)

Criminal – Body cam footage supports denial of motion to suppress (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 7, 2019

  Body camera footage showed officers had consent to enter the man’s residence and he was not in custody when questioned; therefore, the dismissal of a motion to suppress is upheld. Background After Ismael Azua-Rinconada was indicted for illegally entering the United States in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a), he filed two motions to suppress all statements ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo