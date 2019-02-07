Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – Temporary ex parte order does not satisfy SIJ requirements (access required)

Immigration – Temporary ex parte order does not satisfy SIJ requirements (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 7, 2019

A temporary ex parte custody order did not qualify as a state court custody order sufficient to meet the requirements necessary for plaintiff to obtain special immigrant juvenile status. Background Under 8 U.S.C. §1101(a)(27)(J), immigrant children may become lawful permanent residents of the United States by meeting statutory special immigrant juvenile, or SIJrequirements. One way to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo