Civil Practice – Rule 60 Motion – Supreme Court Mandate – U.S. Supreme Court Decision (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 8, 2019

Despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that plaintiff claims changed the law under which his case was decided, once the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld summary judgment for defendants, plaintiff’s case was over, and the trial court had no authority to reconsider it under N.C. R. Civ. P. 60(b). The trial court’s order is erroneous ...

