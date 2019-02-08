Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice  – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Workers’ Compensation – Special Employer – Tort/Negligence – Wrongful Death (access required)

Civil Practice  – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Workers’ Compensation – Special Employer – Tort/Negligence – Wrongful Death (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 8, 2019

  Where (1) the contract between defendant and the temporary employment agency gave defendant the right to control plaintiff’s decedent, William Belk, with respect to the work he performed as a maintenance mechanic; (2) defendant paid Belk an hourly wage; (3) Belk worked at defendant’s plant for more than a year before he was injured; and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo