Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Juvenile – Appeals – Mootness – 18th Birthday (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Juvenile – Appeals – Mootness – 18th Birthday (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 8, 2019

Respondent appeals the revocation of his juvenile probation based on the district court’s refusal to grant a motion to continue; however, after the briefing period in this appeal, respondent turned 18. He did not file a supplemental brief addressing mootness or present us with any collateral consequences that might stem from the district court’s disposition ...

