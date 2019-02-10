Quantcast
$12.3M settles Kernersville class-action sewer case (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 10, 2019

More than 10,000 sewer customers in Kernersville will receive $12.3 million in refunds and interest for excess charges they paid from 2012-2016, plaintiffs’ attorneys have reported. According to a media release by those attorneys, the town of Kernersville and the City/County Utilities Commission overcharged customers by failing to follow a 2011 agreement requiring Kernersville sewer ...

