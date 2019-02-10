Quantcast
$3M settlement for leg amputation after traffic crash (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 10, 2019

  A man whose leg was amputated below the knee after his car collided with a commercial box truck has received a nearly $3 million settlement. The 45-year-old plaintiff had been driving in Pender County in 2013, when the box truck driver swerved to avoid rear-ending a car and crossed into the plaintiff’s oncoming lane, according ...

