Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $8.6M settlement in ex-student’s wrong-way DWI crash (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 10, 2019

Several families have reached an $8.6 million settlement with a former college student who killed two adults and a child while driving into oncoming traffic on Interstate 85 after binge drinking and smoking marijuana, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs. The settlement includes the driver, his fraternity, several frat brothers and two bars that allegedly served ...

