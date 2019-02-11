Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / This old house: NCDOT pays $1.2M for taking (access required)

This old house: NCDOT pays $1.2M for taking (access required)

By: Matt Chaney February 11, 2019

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation will pay a Union County family $1.2 million after taking 3.21 acres of land and several easements to develop the Monroe Bypass, the family’s attorneys report. Jeremy Hopkins and Brady Wells of Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in Raleigh report that in addition to the land, Jerry and Judy Little lost ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo