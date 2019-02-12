Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Family of electrocuted deaf-mute teen settles lawsuit for $3.5M (access required)

Family of electrocuted deaf-mute teen settles lawsuit for $3.5M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 12, 2019

A North Carolina family has reached a $3.5 million settlement with a power provider after a deaf and incompetent teen lost his hands and the use of his legs when he shocked himself with a voltage regulator in an attempt to cure his deafness. The teen apparently got the idea from a scene in an action ...

