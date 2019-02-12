Quantcast
Jury awards $32.7M to wife of mesothelioma victim (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 12, 2019

  The family of a former factory worker who they say suffered horrifically after developing mesothelioma has won a jury verdict against an insulation company worth $32.7 million. Franklin Delano Finch worked at a Firestone tire factory for 20 years, from 1975 through 1995. He installed molds in tire equipment, said Bill Graham of Wallace & Graham ...

