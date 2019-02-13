Quantcast
Home / News / Sidebar / A sidebar tough but fair (access required)

A sidebar tough but fair (access required)

By: David Donovan February 13, 2019

Politics is the only job in the world where, if you get passed over for a job you wanted, it’s considered socially acceptable to log onto Twitter and blast the person who made the hiring decision. (That’s definitely not how Sidebar handled it when the Oscars rejected his gracious offer to host this Sunday’s show.) ...

