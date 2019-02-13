Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / The attorney-client relationship 101 (access required)

The attorney-client relationship 101 (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 13, 2019

  The existence, terms and scope of an attorney-client relationship are generally straightforward and understood between the parties. There are times, however, when a miscommunication between attorney and client creates unintended consequences — such as fee disputes, lawsuits or ethics complaints. Here is a list of tips to follow before, during and after representation of a client. Be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo