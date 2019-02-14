Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Rules Violations – Dismissal (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Rules Violations – Dismissal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 14, 2019

Although the plaintiff-appellant’s violations of the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure were non-jurisdictional, the violations were numerous and so substantial that they impaired our ability to conduct meaningful appellate review. Appeal dismissed. Plaintiff’s appeal violates at least eight mandatory rules of our Rules of Appellate Procedure: Rules 28(b)(2), 28(b)(3), 28(b)(4), 28(b)(5), 28(b)(6), 28(b)(9), 28(j)(2), and 12(a). ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo