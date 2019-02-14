Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Judge could alter workers’ comp attorney fee award (access required)

Judge could alter workers’ comp attorney fee award (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 14, 2019

  Superior court judges have the discretion to consider additional evidence when deciding whether to award additional attorney fees involving workers’ compensation claims and home health care aides, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The decision overturns a 2016 Court of Appeals ruling and holds that a Buncombe County Superior Court judge didn’t exceed his authority ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo