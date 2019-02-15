Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Administrative – Pipeline construction allowed to begin before just compensation was paid (access required)

Administrative – Pipeline construction allowed to begin before just compensation was paid (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 15, 2019

Where a plaintiff was entitled to use eminent domain to obtain rights-of-way to portions of private property, that plaintiff was likewise entitled to begin construction on those properties before the value of just compensation had been determined and paid. Background In October 2015, Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for authorization to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo