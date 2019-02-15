Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal – Parties’ mutual mistake did not require reduction of sentence (access required)

Criminal – Parties’ mutual mistake did not require reduction of sentence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 15, 2019

Although the defendant’s original plea agreement mistakenly sentenced him as an armed career criminal, it was not necessary to reduce his sentence on the other counts as the sentence given on those counts still upheld the benefits the defendant bargained for when agreeing to the original plea. Background On Feb. 1 2002, appellant Willie Johnson robbed a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo