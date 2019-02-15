Quantcast
Criminal – Prior conviction did not support armed career criminal designation (access required)

Criminal – Prior conviction did not support armed career criminal designation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 15, 2019

Conviction for assault, battery or wounding an officer while resisting arrest could not serve as a predicate offense under the violent felony clause of the Armed Career Criminal Act because it is possible for a person to be convicted of that offense without using, attempting to use or threatening to use physical force. Background On April 10, ...

