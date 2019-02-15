Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal – Strip search of passenger did not violate the Fourth Amendment (access required)

Criminal – Strip search of passenger did not violate the Fourth Amendment (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter February 15, 2019

Despite being conducted in a public area, an officer’s strip search of the passenger of a car stopped for a traffic violation did not violate the passenger’s Fourth Amendment rights because the search was limited in scope and manner and there was a reasonable justification for the officer’s conduct. Background On the night of April 18, 2016, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo