Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Bill of Information – No Waiver of Indictment – MAR (access required)

Criminal Practice – Bill of Information – No Waiver of Indictment – MAR (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 17, 2019

Even though defendant obviously had notice of the charges against him since he signed a bill of information alleging indecent liberties and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, since there was no waiver of indictment, the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to accept defendant’s guilty plea and to enter judgment. We reverse the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo