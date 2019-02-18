Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Felony Death by Vehicle – Narcotics – Unknown Quantity – Appreciable Impairment (access required)

Criminal Practice – Felony Death by Vehicle – Narcotics – Unknown Quantity – Appreciable Impairment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2019

Even though the state’s expert testified that she was not able to accurately determine from blood test results whether defendant would have been impaired at the time of the accident, and even though investigating officers testified that they did not form an opinion that defendant was impaired based on their interactions with him on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo