Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney disbarred (access required)

Durham attorney disbarred (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2019

Darin P. Meece was disbarred Feb. 11. Meece misappropriated $15,000 of fiduciary funds by causing a check to be issued from his law firm trust account to a business entity he controlled when he was neither entitled to the funds nor authorized to remove them.

