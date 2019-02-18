Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 18, 2019

H. Trade Elkins was suspended from the practice of law until the conclusion of all disciplinary proceedings on Feb. 7. On June 14, 2018 Elkins pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina to one count of wire fraud, a class C felony.

